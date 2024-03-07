Get on your bike for the Vélo Belvoir
The event, on Sunday May 12, starts and finishes from Hose village hall with a choice of three routes – 30, 60 or 100 miles.
All riders receive a medal and a meal at the end of the ride, and there will be refreshments – with plenty of homemade cake – for those on the two longer rides.
In addition, all riders will pass through the popular donut stall for a cheeky snack.
Proceeds will be split between Stathern-based Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Cropwell Bishop Friends of School.
Melton Sports is sponsoring the event and Bishop Cycles will provide mechanical assistance at the start with a 15 per cent discount.
Click HERE to sign up and register for Vélo Belvoir 2024 via the British Cycling website – all abilities are welcome.