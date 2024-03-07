Get on your bike for the Vélo Belvoir

Cyclists will enjoy pedalling through stunning countryside in aid of two very worthy charities when the Vélo Belvoir takes place.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
The medals for Vélo Belvoir 2024The medals for Vélo Belvoir 2024
The event, on Sunday May 12, starts and finishes from Hose village hall with a choice of three routes – 30, 60 or 100 miles.

All riders receive a medal and a meal at the end of the ride, and there will be refreshments – with plenty of homemade cake – for those on the two longer rides.

In addition, all riders will pass through the popular donut stall for a cheeky snack.

Proceeds will be split between Stathern-based Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Cropwell Bishop Friends of School.

Melton Sports is sponsoring the event and Bishop Cycles will provide mechanical assistance at the start with a 15 per cent discount.

Click HERE to sign up and register for Vélo Belvoir 2024 via the British Cycling website – all abilities are welcome.

