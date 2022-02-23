Get involved in the town’s charity Swimarathon

The Supersonic Swordfish team from St Mary's School PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-200503-105359001

The event is due to take place on Saturday, April 2, at Waterfield Leisure Pool.

Organisers are now looking for people - work colleagues, friends or family groups who enjoy having fun to form teams of 6 people who are prepared to swim as many lengths of the pool as they can manage in 55 minutes, taking it in turns to swim at their own pace.

There will be a series of swim times available between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Skill isn’t vital but enthusiasm is important.

Simply think up an amusing name for your team (there is a prize for the funniest name) and get sponsorship for your swim. Age is not an issue as long as you can swim a length.

Over the last 20+ years the Swimarathons have raised thousands of pounds for local charities. The charities that will benefit from the 2022 Swimarathon are: Alzheimer’s Society- United Against Dementia (Melton); The Mayoral Charity: Young Lives vs Cancer; and Lions Projects: Funding local charitable projects within the Borough.