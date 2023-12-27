People in the Melton area who are no longer employed are invited to get involved in a local group where they can learn new skills and subjects.

Melton Mowbray

The u3a organisation is holding its annual Meet The Groups event on Thursday January 18 at the Baptist Church on Leicester Road, starting at 10am.

Among the many learning areas existing and future members can enjoy are photography, wood carving, languages, walking, family history and reading.

Melton Mowbray u3a has over 600 members and around 60 groups covering a wide range of interests and activities.

It is part of a national organisation for those no longer in full time work, which brings people together to develop and share interests, form new friendships and enhance their lives in a friendly and informal environment.

Formed over 30 years ago, there are now over 1,000 u3a’s across the UK, with thousands of interest groups between them and more than 400,000 members.

They are friendly and inclusive and attendees are assured of a warm welcome.

You can come alone or with a partner or friend and local members will be there to answer questions.

It costs a modest annual fee to join and get access to as many of interest groups as you wish.

A recent national survey of members reported major benefits to being part of the u3a in terms of confidence, combating loneliness, feeling supported in new communities, learning new skills and, perhaps most important of all, feeling valued and enjoying life.

Email [email protected] to ask for further information from the Melton groups co-ordinator.