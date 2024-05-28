Volunteer members of the Friends of Melton Country Park at work - residents are being invited to help out with a clean up of the park for National Volunteer Week

Residents across the Melton borough are invited to take part in community activities to mark National Volunteer Week.

The borough council is organising two events – a volunteer fair and Melton Clean Up – to celebrate and encourage volunteering.

The Volunteer Fair is at the council’s Parkside offices on Friday June 7, between 1pm and 6pm, and it offers residents a chance to interact with various organisations and explore how they can contribute their time to meaningful causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stallholders will showcase a range of opportunities, ranging from working with local charities to working with animals and/or children.

Organisations which use volunteers are welcome to get involved and refreshments will be served.

Email [email protected] or book a stall online by clicking HERE .

The council is also hosting Melton Clean Up, in collaboration with Melton Lions and Melton Wombles on Sunday June 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to join in from noon to 3pm for a collective effort in litter picking and tidying up the area.

This family-friendly event will be taking place at Melton Country Park, by the visitor centre, where attendees can check in and collect the equipment to take part.

It is recommended that participants wear suitable clothes and anyone who would like to take part under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Volunteering is acknowledged as an excellent way to develop new skills and gain valuable experience.

Participants in volunteering often discover new skills which can be applied in various aspects of their life, including their own careers.