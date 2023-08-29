News you can trust since 1859
Get involved in cycling fundraiser for Matt Hampson's charity

Cyclists are invited to take part in a fundraiser this weekend for a local charity which supports young people seriously injured through playing sport.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 18:34 BST
A cycling fundraiser for the Matt Hampson Foundation takes place at Burrough on SaturdayA cycling fundraiser for the Matt Hampson Foundation takes place at Burrough on Saturday
The Get Busy Cycling event is on Saturday at the Burrough-on-the-Hill headquarters of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Riders can make the charity’s Get Busy Living Centre, their destination for the day, or use it as a base to follow rural routes over 20, 40 or 75 miles, which are all available to download to a bike computer or a mobile phone or people can help raise funds by just popping in for mid-ride refreshments, in the form of coffee and cake, in return for a donation.

People of all abilities are welcome to take part, from 10am to 3pm, and they can have a social pedal with friends or take part in a more serious ride, logging training miles with a group.

Free car parking is available for those wishing to ride out from the centre.

Click HERE for further details.