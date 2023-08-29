A cycling fundraiser for the Matt Hampson Foundation takes place at Burrough on Saturday

The Get Busy Cycling event is on Saturday at the Burrough-on-the-Hill headquarters of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Riders can make the charity’s Get Busy Living Centre, their destination for the day, or use it as a base to follow rural routes over 20, 40 or 75 miles, which are all available to download to a bike computer or a mobile phone or people can help raise funds by just popping in for mid-ride refreshments, in the form of coffee and cake, in return for a donation.

People of all abilities are welcome to take part, from 10am to 3pm, and they can have a social pedal with friends or take part in a more serious ride, logging training miles with a group.

Free car parking is available for those wishing to ride out from the centre.