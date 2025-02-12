Greg and Elliot Collins aboard the boat they will row across the Atlantic in

A father and son who are planning to row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the Matt Hampson Foundation will be taking part in a 24-hour row-athon at the charity’s Burrough on the Hill HQ on Friday and Saturday.

Long-term supporters, Greg and Elliot Collins, are in training for The Toughest Row, which challenges participants to row 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in December.

The row-athon, at the Get Busy Living Centre, will help them get in shape and they are urging others to join them on the rowing machines to help raise funds for the foundation, starting at noon on Friday and finishing at the same on Saturday.

The Foundation said: “We are inviting anyone who wants to join them, for however long you wish, to come and have a go too, providing some competition as well as motivation to Greg and Elliot, for any time during the 24 hours, either on your own or as part of a group.

“If you can raise some sponsorship or a donation to the Foundation, that would be brilliant too.”

Greg and Elliot will have their Atlantic boat with them on the day – complete with Foundation branding.

Teams battle with physical exertion, sleep deprivation, the ocean and the weather in their upcoming incredible challenge, which will include more than one-and-a-half million oar strokes during more than a month at sea.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] for details and to find out how to join in on the day.