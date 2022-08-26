GCSE results day: Ratcliffe College

High-achieving GCSE students at Ratcliffe College

The results, which also saw an overall pass rate of 95.3 per cent for grades four or above, representing the best ever at the college.

Thuis was despite the uncertainty and disruption caused by the pandemic and periods of online learning.

Headmaster, Jonathan Reddin, said: “Well done to all our students who received their GCSE results.

"I am exceptionally proud of their grades, which have been achieved whilst navigating the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

"When you take time to reflect on just how much these young people have had to manage over the past few years, the results are all-the-more satisfying.

"The students and their teachers have worked incredibly hard and deserve this success.

“We are excited to be welcoming this cohort into our fantastic sixth form in September, and we look forward to the students’ continued success as they begin

their A-level courses.”

A special mention goes to Lucia Orsini-Rottner who achieved an incredible ten grade 9s and one grade 8.

Lucia said: “I’m really shocked and extremely happy with my results, I’ve been at Ratcliffe since Year 7 and have really enjoyed my time here so far.

“I just can’t wait to stay on to sixth form here and study maths, further maths, chemistry and Spanish.”

Other high achievers were Rosie Dickerson, who got nine grade nines and two grade eights, plus Esme Ainsley, Sam Davies, Sophie Walker, David Ipinmoye and Katherine McCrindell, who attained grade seven or above in all their 11 subjects.

David said: “The people here at Ratcliffe make it what it is, the support and help you get is great.

"I’m very happy with my results today and am looking forward to studying chemistry, biology, physics and psychology in hope that one day soon I can become a doctor.”

