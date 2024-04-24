Gary pushes his step-mum round the London Marathon in aid of charity

Karen Drake was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2018.
By Karen DrakeContributor
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:23 BST
"In 2018, we were devastated to learn that Karen had early onset Alzheimer's, we didn't even know there was such a thing", says Gary Drake.

She was extremely active, completing many sporting events after being inspired by the 2012 Olympics.

Coast-to-coast cycle race, Lakeland 50 miles, many half marathons, triathlons and Canicross running with her beloved greyhounds, and the Junior Parkruns with her lovely grandchildren Lewis and Lily.

All done - Gary & Karen Drake at the London MarathonAll done - Gary & Karen Drake at the London Marathon
All done - Gary & Karen Drake at the London Marathon

Gary Drake, her amazing stepson decided to run the London Marathon and raise money for Alzheimer's Society by pushing Karen in her wheelchair, because unfortunately she has had to give up her sporting activities, and this was one dream she had yet to achieve, so Gary made her dream come true!

If you would like to donate to Gary and Karen's cause you can do so here: justgiving.com/page/gary-drake-6?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2OCMTinKbkbdZwk9xU9b_sd9xaA2gqzPWOpLUN3tYzCszYezH9bKYWGyg_aem_AenPvxH2d9i3eU9NdZxD5UOkzmmKdRWFU_BkfqRuexmq_zTtuGDqgLiTyNG0kAb2-tQECYLNY6jzKf4CPeueEwgY.

