Gary pushes his step-mum round the London Marathon in aid of charity
"In 2018, we were devastated to learn that Karen had early onset Alzheimer's, we didn't even know there was such a thing", says Gary Drake.
She was extremely active, completing many sporting events after being inspired by the 2012 Olympics.
Coast-to-coast cycle race, Lakeland 50 miles, many half marathons, triathlons and Canicross running with her beloved greyhounds, and the Junior Parkruns with her lovely grandchildren Lewis and Lily.
Gary Drake, her amazing stepson decided to run the London Marathon and raise money for Alzheimer's Society by pushing Karen in her wheelchair, because unfortunately she has had to give up her sporting activities, and this was one dream she had yet to achieve, so Gary made her dream come true!
If you would like to donate to Gary and Karen's cause you can do so here: justgiving.com/page/gary-drake-6?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2OCMTinKbkbdZwk9xU9b_sd9xaA2gqzPWOpLUN3tYzCszYezH9bKYWGyg_aem_AenPvxH2d9i3eU9NdZxD5UOkzmmKdRWFU_BkfqRuexmq_zTtuGDqgLiTyNG0kAb2-tQECYLNY6jzKf4CPeueEwgY.