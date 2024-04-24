Gary pushes his step-mum round the London Marathon in aid of charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"In 2018, we were devastated to learn that Karen had early onset Alzheimer's, we didn't even know there was such a thing", says Gary Drake.

She was extremely active, completing many sporting events after being inspired by the 2012 Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coast-to-coast cycle race, Lakeland 50 miles, many half marathons, triathlons and Canicross running with her beloved greyhounds, and the Junior Parkruns with her lovely grandchildren Lewis and Lily.

All done - Gary & Karen Drake at the London Marathon

Gary Drake, her amazing stepson decided to run the London Marathon and raise money for Alzheimer's Society by pushing Karen in her wheelchair, because unfortunately she has had to give up her sporting activities, and this was one dream she had yet to achieve, so Gary made her dream come true!