Jonny and Susannah Garland on their wedding day in April 1974 with some of his football team-mates

Jonny Garland, who passed away last month aged 76, turned out for Asfordby FC, Melton Town, Melton Old Grammarians and Holwell Works.

He made many friends through football and during his working life at Boulton and Paul woodyard and Pedigree Petfoods.

And Jonny also enjoyed serving as a parish councillor at Asfordby later in life.

Jonny Garland pictured when he was player-manager of Melton Town FC with football legend Brian Clough

His son, John Paul (JP), told the Melton Times: “It was a shock when we lost him.

“My dad was much loved in the town because he knew everybody and he would always have time for them.

“He loved local football - he would sooner go to watch Asfordby than be given a ticket to watch Manchester United.”

Jonny’s funeral is on Thursday June 15, at All Saints. Church, Asfordby at 11.30am, followed by private burial at Hoby Road cemetery.

Jonny Garland (back row - second from right) celebrates Charity Cup success with Melton Old Grammarians team-mates

Donations in lieu of flowers are invited for Mowbray Rangers FC.

JP added: “He was fantastic. Very loving and supportive. I couldn’t have asked for a better dad. He would have given his right arm for me.”

Jonny was born at Asfordby Hill and gained his love for football playing with his mates for hours on end on the parish field.

He met wife, Susannah, while both worked at Rearsby Automotive, and the couple were married in Melton in April 1974.

Jonny Garland (extreme left of front row) pictured with team-mates when he played for Grantham Town Reserves

While at the old Boys Modern School in Melton he was in the team that won the county cup and he started playing for Asfordby FC, his first venture into senior football.

He turned out for Holwell when only 16 and helped the Melton OGs remain the area’s best team.

Long time school pal and team-mate, Brent Horobin, was in awe of Jonny’s stamina, remembering one occasion when they went on a training run around Egerton Park and completed 32 laps with Jonny keen to continue.

Brent recalled: “Whilst John was not the quickest his stamina and desire to win was never in doubt.

Jonny Garland and long time friend Brent Horobin take a break during a football training session for Melton Old Grammarians at the old school's small gym

“Whether it was training sessions in the small gym at the old grammar school or five-a-side games at Egerton Park, all were treated by John, as a potential cup final which required 100 per cent effort from every team mate, anything less was not an

option for him.”

Jonny and Brent both played for Notts County’s A side and reserves as they hoped for a career in the professional game.

Jonny continued to make his mark in the semi-pro game, helping Grantham Town to a county cup success against a strong Lincoln City A side at Peterborough United’s ground in front of a crowd of nearly 800.

At the age of 26, Jonny signed for the newly-formed Melton Town FC, an amalgamation of Melton OGs and the Midland Woodworkers FC, based at Egerton Park.

A year later, for the 1974/5 season, Jonny became player/manager.

He also spent an enjoyable period playing for Melton’s Polish football team Cracovia in the summer months.