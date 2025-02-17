Funeral to be held for woman who worked at surgery and theatre for 50 years

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:17 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 10:49 GMT
Linda Howett, who has passed away aged 75Linda Howett, who has passed away aged 75
Mourners will gather on Wednesday for the funeral of a woman who worked for half-a-century at both Latham House Medical Practice and Melton Theatre.

Linda Howett passed away aged 75 on January 21 following a heart attack.

Mourners are expected to pack St Mary’s Church, in Melton, for the service - the cortege will pause poignantly outside the GP surgery, where Linda worked on reception until retiring three years ago.

Many people in the town will also know her from working front-of-house at the theatre.

Linda Howett pictured on the reception at Latham House Medical Practice in her younger yearsLinda Howett pictured on the reception at Latham House Medical Practice in her younger years
Her sister, Pam Luxton, told the Melton Times: “Linda loved helping people, that was her niche in life.

"She was loved by all the patients at Latham House most of the time.

“She was respected by all the doctors. She was a nice girl.”

Linda was born in 1949 at St Mary’s Hospital in Melton and grew up in the family home at 47 Regent Street.

Linda Howett (right) with family membersLinda Howett (right) with family members
She had five siblings – Glenys, Gerald, Enid, Linda, Pam and Brian, who sadly died from cancer aged 29.

Linda attended the town’s King’s Road infant school, Brownlow and Sarson Schools.

She left school at 14 and joined the workforce at Latham House Medical Practice, on Sage Cross Street, in 1965 when she was 15.

"Linda loved working at the surgery and she never really wanted to leave,” added Pam.

Linda Howett with some of her nephews and niecesLinda Howett with some of her nephews and nieces
The family were very musical and were heavily involved in Melton Operatic Society.

Linda couldn’t sing but loved music and she got involved at Melton Theatre, graduating to becoming front of house manager.

She was there three days a week and more when panto season arrived.

Linda never married and lived on her own in the town but her life was very busy at the practice and the theatre.

Pam recalled: “When Covid hit, that totally took Linda’s life away because her life was people and she was very, very sociable.”

Linda enjoyed attending St Mary’s Church services and the weekly organ recitals.

And she doted on her many nephews and nieces.

The family has been inundated with sympathy cards since Linda passed away.

“We are still in shock because it happened so suddenly, we can’t get our heads round it. We miss her so much,” added Pam.

