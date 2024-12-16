Phil Greaves celebrates more cricket success

The funeral will be held next week for a man who made his mark over many years on the local football and cricket scene in the Melton area.

Philip Greaves passed away on December 3 with his family around him after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in August. He was 64.

A funeral service for ‘Greavesie’, as he was known to many, will be held on Monday at Long Clawson Church, at 11am, with many of his former team-mates expected to be there to pay their last respects alongside his family and friends.

Philip’s daughter, Jade Cassidy, told the Melton Times: “Dad always told me I would only realise how good he was at sport when something happened to him and I went up in his attic.

Phil Greaves (middle row, second from right) with team-mates in the Plumtree Cricket Club team

"That was very true. After he passed away my husband went up there and he passed down box after box of trophies, around 150 of them, and lots of newspaper cuttings.”

Jade added: “He had a lot of friends. He was very sociable, kind and compassionate.

"Dad was the sort of person who would do anything for anyone and he was always smiling.”

Philip was born in Nether Broughton and attended the village school before moving to Old Dalby Primary and then John Ferneley College in Melton.

Phil Greaves takes a throw-in

After leaving school, he worked in construction and then a cardboard box factory at Langar before joining Phil Harvey Electrical to work as an electrician for 20 years.

Sport was his first love though. He played football for Petfoods, winning three league titles and scoring all four goals in a district cup final win over Apollo.

Philip also turned out for Sunday league sides, the Rose and Crown and Hose United FC, where Steve King was assistant manager.

Steve said: “We won something every year with those Sunday morning sides for about 10 years.

A newspaper cutting from the Melton Times reporting on Phil Greaves starring for Petfoods in a cup final

"He played in a lot of positions and had a sweet left foot.”

Philip played cricket for Hickling and Plumtree. “He wore his heart on his sleeve and always wanted to win,” recalled Steve.

Philip, who lived at Long Clawson, had two daughters with ex-wife Linda – Jade and Zoey. He also leave grandchildren, Ruby, Freddie and Mable.

A cremation will be at Rushcliffe Oaks after the funeral, followed by a wake at Long Clawson village hall.