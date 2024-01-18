The family of a popular former Melton sportsman are appealing for old teammates to supply stories of his playing days for his funeral service.

Baz Cousins (second from left) pictured supporting his beloved Notts County FC

Baz Cousins, who passed away earlier this month aged 77, was a well known local footballer and cricketer.

His funeral, at Grantham Crematorium, at 11.30am, on Tuesday January 30, is planned as a celebration of his life.

Undertaker Jenny Barnes said: “Baz was a big sporting character in Melton.

Baz Cousins (hand on football) with team mates for a match at Egerton Park

“The family would like people’s stories about him so they can be incorporated into the service.

“They can call me on 01664 565311 with their stories.”

His former clubs include Melton Town, Holwell Sports, Petfoods FC, Melton Blue Stars and The Woodyard.

Baz also turned out for Sewstern in the Grantham Sunday League and managed Barkestone-le-Vale FC for a period.

Baz Cousins (holding bottle) with team mates at a cricket match

He was also a very keen cricketer, playing for Melton and Bottesford CC, among others.

Baz kept many of the match programmes and team photos from his playing days.

Baz’s son, Darren, told the Melton Times: “I can remember watching him playing football at Egerton Park when I was a kid. The smell of the Deep Heat and tobacco. He just loved being out on the field.”

Born in the Vale of Belvoir, Baz lived in Plungar and Barkestone-le-Vale and moved to Melton in 2010.

Baz Cousins (with football) and team mates pictured before a match

He had been married to Jane since the late 1980s.

His first wife was Yvonne.

Baz worked on the roads, laying tarmac.

After he retired, he helped children with special needs, volunteering as a driver to take them to sessions.

Baz Cousins (extreme right of front row) lines up with team mates to celebrate victory in a football competition

Football was a massive part of his life and he was a devoted supporter of Notts County FC.

One of Baz’s prized possessions was a team picture the 1990 Division 3 play-off final win at Wembley, complete with signatures from all the players.

“He was going to all the matches right up until he fell ill late last year. Dad was really gutted when he couldn’t go there anymore,” recalled Darren.

Baz’s health sadly declined in the last months of his life due to fibrosis. He passed away on January 5.

Darren added: “Jane has had loads of sympathy cards.

“I’m getting the impression that a lot of people will be coming to the funeral.

“When we used to go into Melton it would take hours because people were forever stopping him for a chat - he seemed to know everyone.

“Dad was pretty chilled out and he would help anyone.”

Colin Moulds, who played football with him, said: “Baz loved his sport.

“My first contact with him was playing for Colston Bassett in the Melton League in the 1960s, and we also played friendlies on Sundays for Melton Blue Stars.

“What a character he was, rest easy Baz.”

Brent Horobin commented on social media that it was ‘sad news’ and that Baz was ‘a real character’.

Nigel Keep, owner of the 54A King Street cafe, posted: “Loved talking to Barry about football. Will miss him, great bloke.”

Mourners at the funeral are invited to make donations to Melton Mencap in lieu of flowers.