Alan Whitfield, who has sadly died aged 61

The funeral will be held on Monday for a Melton Mowbray man who has been described as ‘an unsung hero in our town’.

Alan Whitfield, who lived in Welby Lane, sadly passed away at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, on August 6, aged 61.

He was known for spending hours volunteering to clear up litter and scrape snow off roads and footpaths for neighbours.

Alan lived alone in the family home after his mother passed away a few years ago but he was well loved by people who lived nearby and many others in the town.

Hayley Vajah posted on social media: “Alan wasn’t just our neighbour, he was family for the past 30-plus years.

"Alan did so much for everyone in Melton from a good morning, cleaning the streets and the parks, scraping snow off parks, putting salt down and putting the bins out.

"But most of all, he did it all out of the kindness of his heart and with a smile on his face.

"Alan was the kindest man you would ever meet and it’s broken our hearts that he’s no longer with us.”

A fundraising drive raised thousands of pounds, with businesses and residents contributing, to help pay for Alan’s funeral, which will be at the Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium at 10.45am.

Glynn Cartwright, who helped organise the appeal, said: “When the local community heard of Alan’s death there were lots of great comments on social media.

"A Just Giving collection was organised and raised sufficient funds to pay for his funeral and a headstone.

“His ashes will be interred in his mother’s grave which was his final request.”

Glynn described Alan as ‘an unsung local hero’ and added: "He had some lovely neighbours who kept an eye on him, making him meals and inviting him to special occasions such as Christmas.”

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has agreed to install a memorial plaque in the town parks, where he often picked up litter.

The chairman and Senior Town Warden will be attending Alan's funeral.

All are welcome to pay their last respects to Alan on Monday.

Donations, which will go towards the cost of a memorial, can be made via the undertakers, Mousley Family Funerals, of 34 Cranmere Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1TB, who can be called on 01664 561400.