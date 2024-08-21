The late Rev John Hickling (second row on the right) pictured at a local event back in 2008

The funeral has taken place of popular former clergyman, the Rev John Hickling.

Rev Hickling, who served for many years in the Melton Mowbray and Waltham-on-the-Wolds areas, passed away at the end of last month aged 90.

Family members, friends and former church colleagues attended his funeral at St Mary’s Church in the town on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Melton Mowbray Town Estate senior townwarden,, Dinah Hickling, is married to Rev John’s brother, Robert – they were two of 11 children in the family

She told the Melton Times: “The Reverend John Hickling was part of the team ministry in Melton Mowbray and during that time he became the Rector of Waltham and the various surrounding small village parishes.

“I believe he was a popular clergyman in recent times when he stood in during his retirement as a retainer, taking services and helping out during shortages in local parishes in our area, in Melton and the villages.

"John’s funeral was well attended by family and many Melton people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diocese of Leicester said in a statement: “It is with sadness that we announce the death of The Revd John Hickling, aged 90, on July 31, 2024.

“John was first ordained in the Methodist Church in 1959, before joining the Church of England in 1969.

"John served for six years in Melton Mowbray, then as Rector in Waltham on the Wolds from 1975 until 1984.

"After this, John served as Rector in Aylestone until 1993, and later as Rector in Husbands Bosworth until 1996, when he retired.

“John held the Bishop’s Permission to Officiate in this Diocese from 1999 until 2019.”