Gerald Botterill, who has passed away aged 85

Gerald, who passed away aged 85, was well known in farming circles for leading the family’s successful poultry business at Croxton Kerrial.

He also served as both a borough and a parish councillor for many years, playing a leading role in policies to change to wheelie bin collections and developing the town’s livestock market.

His long-term friend, veteran borough councillor, Malise Graham, read the eulogy at Gerald’s funeral at Croxton Kerrial Parish Church.

Malise said: “He was the epitome of what a good rural councillor should be.

“He was so respected by all the parish councils on his patch, he was a countryman who lived and worked in his ward, work that he loved.”

Gerald’s parents, Wilfred and Margaret, came to live at Branston in the 1930s, originally farming on the Lincolnshire Wolds and then taking a tenancy on the Belvoir Estate. Life was tough growing up during the war, particularly with the challenges of rationing.

He was educated as a boarder at Stamford School, where he developed a love for sports like rugby, cricket and boxing.

Gerald returned to Branston to work on the family farm, soon taking over from his father in running the business.

He played cricket for the Stragglers and enjoyed the social side of Melton Young Farmers, becoming chairman in 1957.

Gerald met Ann Heard at a young farmers’ county dance and the couple were married at Lutterworth in 1965.

The couple moved to Lings View Farm, at Croxton Kerrial, the village where they spent the rest of their lives.

Sons, Charles and Richard, arrived in the late 1960s and both took a keen interest in working on the family farm.

Both gained agricultural degrees and Charles returned home to develop the family’s growing poultry enterprise.

Tragically, he was killed in a road accident in the village in 1990, devastating the Botterills.

Gerald loved playing a role in the community, he was a regular participant in the village horticultural show, a governor of the local primary school and played a leading role in providing and enhancing the playing field for residents. He served 30 years as a parish councillor, many of them as chairman.

Gerald was elected to Melton Borough council in 1983 as a Conservative and enjoyed debating in a forthright manner.

One of his passions was cheering on the Leicester Tigers rugby team with family members as a season ticket holder.Sadly, Ann developed dementia in later years and passed away in 2013.

He eventually moved to a smaller property in Chapel Lane, close enough to keep an eye on farming operations.

Gerald would often be seen driving around the village with his trusty dog, Barney, at his side.

He met Anne Markham, following a village bus trip to the gardening show, and the two became close companions.