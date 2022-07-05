Funeral scooters tribute for former pub landlord

Steve Ingall, who has passed away aged 60

Steve Ingall, who used to run the Bricklayer’s Arms and The Boat, passed away aged 60 after suffering ill health.

He was a keen Mod as a youngster and retained a passion for riding Lambretta scooters as a member of local clubs.

And for his funeral, on Friday July 15, Steve’s family has arranged to have a poignant escort to St Mary’s Church in the town.

Steve Ingall, who has passed away aged 60, with daughter, Connie

Son, George, told the Melton Times: “We are aiming for 50 to 100 scooters on the day, which will be quite a sight.

“They will be following the hearse from my nan’s house around 1.30pm, along Sandy Lane, Ankle Hill, Mill Street and past McDonald’s.”

Steve had a stent fitted to his heart and after leaving hospital he caught a urine infection which turned into sepsis.

Within two days he was on a life support machine and passed away two days after that.

Steve Ingall, who has passed away aged 60, with his mum, Jackie

“Dad had a heart attack on Father’s Day two years ago and he’s had a lot of heart and lung problems for a few years,” said George.

“It was a real shock when we lost him though.

“The reaction has been overwhelming from his friends.

“I’ve got probably 100 messages on my phone which I’ve not even read.

Steve Ingall, who has passed away aged 60, with sons George and Thomas

“I’ve also had people putting cards through my door who I don’t even know.”

Steve had breathing problems when was born in October 1961 at Melton’s St Mary’s maternity hospital and they affected him throughout his whole life.

His parents, Ronald and Jacqueline, also had three daughters, Helen, Kerri and Penny, who Steve adored.

Steve attended Grove Primary school and Sarson High School in the town and left school aged 15.

His first job was at a car valeter and he then went onto work at Holwell Works for four years.

He enjoyed the pub scene and loved being landlord of the Brickies and The Boat. Steve worked at Petfoods for many years as well.

“Dad was a popular lad about the town, to say the least,” said George.

“He played in the Melton Pool League nearly all his life and was involved in the pub scene in town.”

Steve used his Petfoods pension to buy a bar in Thailand in 2018.

He came home earlier this year due to failing health.

Steve, who was married twice - to Nicola and then Denise, doted on his family - he had a daughter, Connie, and another son, Thomas, as well as George.

He had two grandchildren, Tilly (13) and Harvey (9).

Steve’s funeral at St Mary’s, at 2pm, will be followed by cremation at Loughborough.

A celebration of his life will take place afterwards at the Market Tavern in Melton, with live bands playing through the evening.

George added: “St Mary’s is the only church big enough for dad’s funeral as I reckon there will be a few hundred at the service.