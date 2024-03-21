Matt Hampson with members of Melton Mowbray Round Table and other guests at the fundraising event

It was organised by members of Melton Mowbray Round Table at the foundation’s Burrough on the Hill-based Get Busy Living centre.

More than 80 guests attended, including founder Matt and top rugby stars Ian Smith, Brett Deacon, Lewis Deacon, and Geordan Murphy.

Simon Pemblington, chairman of Melton Mowbray Round Table, said: “We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support we received for this event.

"It's truly heartening to witness the community rallying together to support the Matt Hampson Foundation and its invaluable work in empowering and assisting individuals facing adversity."

The money raised will help the centre continue to provide vital support and rehabilitation for its many beneficiaries.

