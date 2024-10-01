Funding boost for Dove Cottage from link with company
The business will donate to the Stathern-based charity each time a house is sold where the instruction has resulted from a mention of the hospice.
Dove Cottage CEO, Dan Smeeton thanked the company and said it was ‘a brilliant way to boost our funds’.
The hospice is always on the lookout for more corporate partners that can support the charity to generate the funds it needs in order to continue to offer its services free of charge to local families.
Email the fundraising team on [email protected] if you think your business might be able support the hospice in some way.
For a free market appraisal from Belvoir Sales and Lettings, you are advised to contact Belvoir and one of the team will be in touch – email: [email protected] or call 01664 896379 and remember to mention Dove Cottage.
