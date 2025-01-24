Funding available for Melton VE Day 80 celebrations
Melton Borough Council has launched a VE Day 80th Anniversary small grant fund of £7,000 with local community groups, charities, parish councils and organisations encouraged to apply for a share.
Grants of between £70 and £700 can be secured with the deadline for applications 11.59pm on March 7.
The cash can be used to help pay for events on or around Thursday May 8 – the date when the Allies formally accepted the surrender of the German armed forces.
Councillor Pat Cumbers, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, health and wellbeing, said: "We are really pleased to announce the launch of this VE Day Small Grant Scheme, providing an opportunity for our local communities to come together in celebration of this historic milestone.
"We saw incredible examples of togetherness and celebration funded through our Jubilee small grants scheme and hope we can again support local celebrations for this historic event as peace was established in Europe after so long.
"We invite groups to apply for this special funding to contribute towards celebrations within their own communities across our borough."
Events which will be selling food and drink, having live music on a stage or on council land or a green space need to apply for a temporary event notice from Melton Borough Council.
Go to the Leicestershire County Council website for details on how to apply for a road closure or restriction.
Councillor Cumbers added: "We eagerly anticipate the innovative and inspiring proposals that will emerge from this scheme.
"Let's make this anniversary a memorable occasion for all, uniting past victories with future possibilities.
"We have also been delighted to make a grant award, as part of our general Community Grants Scheme, to the Melton Mowbray 1940s weekend which will have a focus on VE day too.
"We are pleased that by running this small grants scheme we will be able to support communities across the wider borough too."
Click HERE for information on the VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) celebration grants.
Details of all the celebrations will be published on www.discovermelton.com as they are confirmed.
