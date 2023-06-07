Miniature railway weekend at Stapleford promises plenty of family fun

Visitors will get the chance to see miniature traction engines, classic cars and motorcycles, vintage traction engines plus a display of classic and retro caravans.

There will also be trade stalls, a fun fair and a licensed bar throughout the weekend.

Camping is available on both days at a cost of £40.

The event is 10am to 5pm on both days.