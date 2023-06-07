News you can trust since 1859
Fun weekend at Stapleford Miniature Railway

A fun weekend is to be held at Stapleford Miniature Railway on Saturday and Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Visitors will get the chance to see miniature traction engines, classic cars and motorcycles, vintage traction engines plus a display of classic and retro caravans.

There will also be trade stalls, a fun fair and a licensed bar throughout the weekend.

Camping is available on both days at a cost of £40.

The event is 10am to 5pm on both days.

Adults pay £5, Under 16s £3 and Under 5s get in free.

