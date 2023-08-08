News you can trust since 1859
Fun run and family fun day to be hosted by Melton sports club

The popular annual fun run and family fun day at Hamilton Tennis Club, in Melton, takes place on Sunday August 20.
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST
Flashback to the summer of 2017 and the start of a previous Hamilton Tennis Club fun run eventFlashback to the summer of 2017 and the start of a previous Hamilton Tennis Club fun run event
Flashback to the summer of 2017 and the start of a previous Hamilton Tennis Club fun run event

This year’s event is raising money for the Leicestershire hospice charity, LOROS, and entry is free of charge.

The run starts at 11am and participants can pre-register or just turn up on the day.

The course is 5km with keen runners, joggers and beginners taking part, as well as people walking the course with their families and dogs.

Attractions at the fun day are bouncy castles, soft play garden games and face painting for the children while grown-ups can enjoy a barbecue, live music from Darren Hall, a tombola, cake stall, raffle and a table magician while enjoying a drink inside or on the patios.

There will also be stalls selling gifts and toys, children’s hair-braiding and glitter tattoos.

Email [email protected] or call Patrick on 07940 279165 if you require sponsor or registration forms for the run.

