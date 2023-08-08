Flashback to the summer of 2017 and the start of a previous Hamilton Tennis Club fun run event

This year’s event is raising money for the Leicestershire hospice charity, LOROS, and entry is free of charge.

The run starts at 11am and participants can pre-register or just turn up on the day.

The course is 5km with keen runners, joggers and beginners taking part, as well as people walking the course with their families and dogs.

Attractions at the fun day are bouncy castles, soft play garden games and face painting for the children while grown-ups can enjoy a barbecue, live music from Darren Hall, a tombola, cake stall, raffle and a table magician while enjoying a drink inside or on the patios.

There will also be stalls selling gifts and toys, children’s hair-braiding and glitter tattoos.