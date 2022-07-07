Fun run and family day to be held in Melton

Latest Melton news

The event, on Sunday August 21, will raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

It will start with a 5km fun run at 11am with participants able to run, jog, walk or just walk their dog walk along the course with a medal for all finishers.

From noon onwards the bar will be open and there will be a barbecue, various stalls, bouncy castle, games and live music.

The charity has been chosen in memory of David Skerritt, who recently passed away. He was the partner of club stewardess, Helen, and together they have served the tennis club for 17 years.

‘Sketch, as he was known, was a much loved character.

Donations can be made via a GoFundMe online page for the ‘Fun Run and Open day at Hamilton Tennis Club.