Friends complete Viking Way challenge for air ambulance

Sandra Boddy, Kate Farmer, Sam Ison and Kim Ballance took on the gruelling challenge from The Humber Bridge, near Hull, to Oakham, covering 20 miles a day. It took them six days and they raised £2,370 for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, which rely on fundraising for their missions.
Sandra told the Melton Times: “We walked over 20 miles a day through the beautiful countryside but endured one day of heavy rain so that day wasn't much fun.
"We got blisters, tired legs and pulled muscles but we had so much support along the way.
"We also had lots of laughs throughout.
"We are all keen walkers and thought this would be a great charity to support as they rely on charity donations and volunteers.
“Thanks to everyone who sponsored us.”