Fresh hope for future of Melton skatepark

We reported last week that Terminal 1, based at Melton Airfield, would be open for the final public sessions on Sunday with private hire bookings only being taken up to July 25.

Sam Thorne, the director of the not-for-profit social enterprise, is stepping down after running it for seven years.

He said he was unable to continue because of family commitments and the financial strain of not being able to pay himself anything over the last two years.

Sam told the Melton Times: “The users are highly disappointed we are closing.

“The sad thing about it is we are not closing it because it’s a bad business but because I personally just haven’t got the time to run it anymore.

“I’ve been keeping it going because I know how much it means to people but that takes a lot of time, money and risk which I can’t afford with my family life now.”

The landlords of the site are open to someone else taking it over as a skatepark with the ramps already in place.

Sam has been trying to sell it for six months without any joy but it is understood that there is an interested party.

When the venue reopened after lockdown, all sessions were sold out for a period.

Thousands of skateboarders, BMX riders and scooter riders have used it over the years, ranging from two-year-olds to a man aged 70.

Sam added: “It’s been a real passion for me to run it.