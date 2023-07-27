News you can trust since 1859
Free summer football sessions for Melton children

Summer football sessions for children in Melton Mowbray continue this evening (Thursday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
Free summer football sessions for Melton children

The Edge Community Centre is the venue today, at 5pm, with other sessions to be held through the next week.

Melton Borough Council has joined forces with Asfordby Amateurs Ladies, Girls & Inclusive FC to provide the free football at three locations in the town.

The three remaining sessions are on Monday at the Fairmead Community Centre, Tuesday at the West Avenue play area and Thursday at The Edge.

