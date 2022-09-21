Free street entertainment festival returns to Melton town centre

A scene from last year's Arts Fresco festival in Melton

It represents the one of the largest free street arts festivals in the UK with a wide selection of lively, engaging and often anarchic street entertainment in store once again.

The festival takes place in Market Harborough every year and when it visited Melton in 2021 the show left a lasting impression.

The local event is called Melton Madness and takes place on Saturday September 24, between 10.30am until 3pm, with the streets once again set to be overtaken by an exciting and eccentric selection of performers.

Street comedy, beatboxing and wandering Greek waiters are among the unusual sights to be experienced this year.

Artistic director for Melton Madness, Debbie Longley-Brown, said: “It was so great to see so many smiling faces at last year’s Melton Madness that we couldn’t not do it again.

"This year, we’re pushing the boundaries a little further with some slightly more outrageous acts, but with some more familiar entertainment as well and we’re excited to see the reaction.”

One of the highlight acts is the Garaghty and Thom street comedy show, who should be a huge hit with children as well as the adults.

They have toured across the world with their international show, creating pop up shows at festivals, with controlled, chaotic cabaret, including highly skilled circus trickery, improvisation and comedy routines.

Mr Shay will entertain street audiences as he beatboxes to explore exciting sounds and rhythms with a space adventure theme.

The duo of MarkMark Productions: The Great Fiasco will be performing for the very last time after touring the halls, piers, seaside theatres and clubs for many years with their hilarious antics.

Shelagh Core, Manager of Melton BID said “We are really excited to be working with Arts Fresco again to bring Melton Madness back to Melton’s town centre again this Saturday.