Coaches with the EMPWR Sports team with youngsters during a previous school holidays camp

EMPWR Sports run health and fitness and lifestyle activities for local youngsters with the next ones taking place during the Easter school holidays.

A proportion of the places are given to children who get free school meals to ensure they don’t miss out on the sessions, at The Grove Primary School in Melton.

Attendees will enjoy team building activities, football, tug of war, archery and smoothie-making, among several others.

Business owner, Ryan Mitchell said: “We now only have less than 10 per cent of free places left until we reach capacity from the funding we have been granted.

“But what I am happy to do is accept, and take in, any additional free school meal children this Easter past our allocated funding, at no charge.”