Mutual House, HQ for the Melton Building Society

The ‘Tea + Talk’ event is at the Melton Building Society’s head office, Mutual House, Tuesday February 27, from 10am to noon.

It is being run in collaboration with the Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC) and will feature discussions about financial concerns and advice on money management.

Melton Building Society and MADMAC encourage the local community to attend, emphasising the importance of financial literacy in a friendly and supportive environment.

The event is an opportunity to receive guidance and tips on effective money management and budgeting, empowering attendees with the knowledge to improve their financial well-being.

It’s also an opportunity to give feedback on the Society’s services and listen to a guest speaker whilst enjoying a complimentary cup of tea.