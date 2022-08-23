Free guided tour of Melton's war graves to take place

Melton's Thorpe Road cemetery

It will be at the town’s Thorpe Road cemetery, where dozens of members of the armed forces were laid to rest following conflicts.

The tour will be conducted, from 10am, by Brian Fare, a Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) volunteer speaker.

He said: “Here in Melton Mowbray at our Thorpe Road cemetery, we have 31 casualties from World War One and World War Two that are buried and commemorated by the CWGC.

“We are offering the people of Melton Mowbray the opportunity to discover more about our work in our area and the connections the local community has to the men and women commemorated there.”

Melton’s cemetery is one of 12,000 locations across Britain which has war graves and memorials.

They vary from towering and dramatic memorials which bear the names of tens of thousands of missing personnel, to small and intimate local churchyards and cemeteries where perhaps only one service person is commemorated.

Click HERE to book a place on Saturday’s war graves tour in Melton or call Brian on 07885 938945 for more details about it.

Brian also delivers free talks about the work of the CWGC to organisations, schools, work locations, youth and community groups.