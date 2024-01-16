People who work in the agriculture sector are being offered a free breakfast at Melton Livestock Market and the opportunity to learn more about a health screening service for all farmworkers.

Nurse Heather Dawes carries out a blood pressure check at Melton Livestock Market

Breakfast baps and hot drinks will be served up all day on Wednesday January 24 from 9am onwards to celebrate the success of the service which has been offered at the market by the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) and funded by the Farmers Community Network (FCN) since last April.

The walk-in project has enabled 364 health checks to be carried out on agricultural professionals with 41 referrals being made to the NHS for further treatment.

It was started up because farmworkers are traditionally short of time to have health checks because of the nature of their work and the rural locations they work in.

It is proving such a success that Melton Borough Council agreed to fund the service to the tune of more than £30,000 through its UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

Head of charity at LRSN, Amy Thomas, said: "LRSN have found that having a regular nursing presence at local markets is an important way to engage the farming community in prioritising their own health and wellbeing and we are delighted to have been able to establish the new Melton Livestock Market clinic – so please encourage everyone you know to pop in to see our nurses, you don’t need to make an appointment or even take off your boots, and you will always be welcomed by a friendly face.”

LRSN has a long-established farmer health screening service, delivered by registered nurses, offering confidential screening and advice across a range of medical issues.

Nurses offer routine health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol testing, as well as general wellbeing support and advice across a wide range of health concerns.