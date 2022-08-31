Foxes legend supports hospice charity's fundraiser
A Leicester City FC legend is getting behind a fundraiser for the county’s Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.
Wes Morgan, who captained the Foxes to that remarkable Premier League title in 2016, is calling on residents to buy a ticket for the charity’s Superdraw.
The lucky winner will score a top prize of £3,000, with other cash prizes of £250, £100 and £50 also up for grabs.
Since 2015, the annual Superdraw has raised £235,286 for Rainbows, which supports children and young people with terminal and serious illnesses from Leicestershire.
Former City ace, Wes, said: “It is an honour to be part of the Rainbows Superdraw and I hope people will support this brilliant, local charity by getting involved.
“Even if you just buy one ticket, you’ll be making a difference to the lives of so many children and young people that Rainbows supports every day.
“I have spent a lot of time at Rainbows and it is a wonderful place with an incredible team of people who care for families every day; helping them to make valuable memories and being there through their darkest times.”
Tickets, which cost £1, can be bought until Friday September 30. The lucky winner will be drawn on Friday October 7.
Jennifer Varnam, lottery and supporter engagement coordinator at Rainbows, said: “Wes is a fantastic supporter of Rainbows and we are delighted he is fronting this campaign and making a difference to the lives of so many.”
Go online at www.rainbows.co.uk/superdraw to buy tickets – they can also be bought in the Rainbows shops in Melton, Loughborough, Market Harborough, Blaby and Beeston.