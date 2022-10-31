The Sir John Sedley Educational Foundation is promoting the funding it gives to young people aged 25 and under in local villages

Organisers of the Sir John Sedley Educational Foundation, which assists young people up to the age of 25, want to highlight their support as families struggle with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Those in formal education, apprentices and those who wish to undertake private study to further their careers and more holistic educational enrichment can benefit from grants and bursaries.

Qualifying parishes are Wymondham, Edmondthorpe, Stapleford, Saxby, Freeby, Brentingby, Garthorpe, Coston, Buckminster, Sewstern, South Witham, Thistleton, Market Overton, Teigh and Whissendine.

Foundation chair, Phil Gaskell, who said one of the greatest challenges the charity currently faces is the lack of applications for funding, commented: “Our top priority is to financially support young people with their educational requirements, but without understanding where and how we can help, the funds we can offer become redundant.

“There seems to be a culture at the moment where people are averse to asking for support, and the trustees and I want to change that and help as many children and young adults as possible.

“After many discussions, we felt that the best approach was to raise awareness of our charity and reach out to the young people in Wymondham and the surrounding villages and ask them what they need.”

The foundation, which has been helping local young people since 1970, is also keen to also promote and support apprenticeships and vocational training to achieve qualifications in practical skills.

“Education is not just about text books and lab coats- it’s far more holistic than that,” said Phil.

“Travel, music, sport and art are also some of the key elements of a young person’s development, so we want to broaden the scope of grants and bursaries that we can offer.

“The problem is, though, the scope is so wide that getting this message to the right channels is proving difficult.

“The charity would absolutely love to hear the ideas and thoughts of the young people we can help.

“This includes the ideas of parents or carers of children and young adults who have an aptitude for a particular interest, such as sport or art, or would benefit from additional learning support.”

In the past, the charity has helped local students by providing sports bursaries, paid for one young person to take their driving test to become a paramedic and even given a grant for a self-funded nutrition course to help that young person forge a career in providing health-based advice.

They have also helped schools to cover the costs of trips, and recently contributed to a brand-new forest school.

Applications are not means tested in any way, and apart from details of the purpose and amount being applied for, the only information required is confirmation of age and residency.