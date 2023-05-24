Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby in Coronation Street, is to appear in the Melton panto this year

Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby from 1997 to 2007, will lead the cast in Beauty and The Beast this Christmas, from December 14 to 19.

He said: "I am really looking forward to appearing in the show.

"I love doing pantomime and the experience and can't wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun."

The town theatre has once again teamed up with north-west pantomime company, Trio Entertainment, for the panto.

Also on stage will be Celebrity Big Brother finalist and X Factor star, Chris Maloney, who will play the role of The Beast.

Chris said: “It’s such a fantastic show for all the family and one of the best pantomimes I have been in.”

Also in the cast are popular funny man, Stuart Earp, as Loopy Louie, who returns for his ninth year as a comic turn at the theatre.

Jordan Bateman plays Polly Potts, Shannon Whetnall is Belle, Sam Emmerson will play Gaston and Chelsey Thorley-Williams fills the role of magical Fairy Rose, with local dancers also performing.

Producer Kevin Brown said: "We can't wait to return to Melton Theatre once again – this is our biggest show to date with costumes made by the team behind some of the West End theatres’ biggest shows.”