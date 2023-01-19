Simeon Dyer starring in Willow on Disney+

Simeon Dyer, who graduated from SMB College Group’s Melton campus in 2017, can be seen in the new high fantasy series, Willow, on Disney+.

He plays Karthy and stars alongside Star Wars actor, Warwick Davis, who plays titular character, Willow Ufgood, in the sequel series to the classic 1988 movie.

The Melton college is proud of Simeon’s achievements since he studied his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Acting and went on to study BA (Hons) Performing Arts there.

Top actor Adrian Scarborough pictured in 2017 when he returned to Melton for the graduation ceremony of students including Simeon Dyer

He graduated the same year that the Asfordby Road college welcomed another famous acting alumnus, Adrian Scarborough, delivered an address at the graduation ceremony.

Simeon’s career has gone from strength to strength since playing Lucas Corto opposite Henry Cavill in Netlfix’s The Witcher and also appearing in Snow White at the London Palladium alongside Dawn French.

One of his former teachers at the Melton college was Arnie Breen, manager at Melton Theatre, who said: “Simeon was a great student, very hard working with a great work ethic.

"He did an awful lot himself to launch his acting career and managed to get Warwick Davis to come to his final degree show, which started off a beautiful relationship, as Warwick is now his agent.

The poster for Willow on Disney+

"Simeon has been working regularly up and down the country in pantomimes, he also had a role in Netflix’s The Witcher and now with this role in Willow we couldn’t be more proud.”

Outside of acting, Simeon does important work for dwarfism awareness and is a chairperson on the committee for Little People UK.

While on the set of Willow, Simeon was the LP consultant, ensuring that all Little People were looked after and well represented during production.

Speaking about his work for Little People UK, Simeon said: “The charity has helped me in so many different ways, from finding out more about my condition to making lifelong friends.”

With eight episodes currently out and more being released weekly, Willow is available to stream now on Disney+.

SMB College Group are now taking applications for Performing Arts courses starting in September this year.