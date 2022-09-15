Former Melton student celebrates success in Miss British Isles contest

Jade Blocksidge, who was third in Miss British Isles 2022

Jade Blocksidge, who attained a National Diploma in Acting at the town campus at Brooksby Melton College, qualified for the glittering occasion by winning the Miss Leicestershire competition.

She was one of 30 finalists from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at the nationals, which took place on Saturday at The Crown Plaza Hotel in Chester.

Contestants took part in a catwalk show at the final as part of the contest before judges made their decision.

Jade and the others in the top five will now attend two official photoshoots through the Miss British Isles event.

Jade told the Melton Times: “I placed third in the contest out of 30 finalists so I’m very happy with that outcome.

“My reaction when they announced it was initially shock.

"There were so many incredible girls that took part that I honestly did not think I stood a chance against them and then I felt pure joy, mainly at the achievement of placing third but mostly from the overwhelming support i received from all the other contestants.

"Everyone was so supportive and proud of each other.”

A digital projects manager for a business improvement consultancy, Jade has a first-class degree in psychology.

She is also currently an ambassador for the Leicester based charity, Hope Against Cancer.

Jade, whose hobbies include kickboxing and acting, admitted to being ‘slightly nervous’ ahead of the final, added: “Never in a million years would I have thought that I'd be taking part in an event like this let alone attending the final, but it's important to remember that there are always people out there who believe in you even when you might not believe in yourself.”

The winner of Miss British Isles – Miss Knowsley (Merseyside) - won a modelling and promotional contract, a holiday in Marbella with photoshoots, fashion wear and other prizes.

Previous winners have gone on to be signed by top model agencies, taken part in major television shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

The Miss British Isles titles included Little, Junior, Junior Teen, Teen, Elegance and Classic.