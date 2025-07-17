Former Melton Mayor found to have bullied council official
The incident happened during a meeting on April 18, 2024, when Councillor Marilyn Gordon was found to have caused ‘significant distress’ to the unnamed female officer.
Councillor Gordon, an Independent who represents Melton Dorian ward, has been banned from visiting council buildings for 90 days – other than to attend meetings or to conduct personal business at reception – following a meeting of the authority’s standards sub-committee last month.
The full council will next week be asked to consider at a meeting the findings of the committee.
A statement issued by Melton Borough Council states: “The Sub-committee, which met on 13 June 2025, found that Councillor Gordon breached the Council’s Code of Conduct by making inappropriate comments about a Council Officer that were unrelated to the matter under discussion.
“The comments were found to have caused significant distress, failed to treat the officer with respect and were deemed to constitute bullying, as well as bringing Councillor Gordon’s role into disrepute.”
It adds: “The Council remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among its elected members and ensuring a respectful and inclusive working environment for all.”
A report to go before Thursday’s meeting says: “The investigation was conducted by a barrister who specialises in local government law with a particular expertise in standards matters.
"The investigation included interviews with those who had made complaints and Councillor Gordon, following which a detailed investigation report was prepared.”
Sub-committee members, chaired by Councillor Leigh Higgins, found that several provisions of the code of conduct had been breached by Councillor Gordon, namely that she failed to treat the officer with respect and that she bullied her.
The council will not be asked to revisit the allegations at their meeting because the decision was legally delegated to the sub-committee.
Sanctions imposed on Councillor Gordon, who was Mayor for the year 2013-14, are a recommendation for formal censure by the full council, that she undergoes counselling support in light of the incident, that she has restricted access to council buildings for a period of 90 days, with limited exceptions.
