SMB College Group performing arts alumni Joshua Lloyd and pictured in his costume as Scar in The Lion King (left)

Joshua Lloyd was the latest performing arts alumni from SMB College Group to make his mark on the stage, when he played the role of Scar in The Lion King.

He has already has sung across the globe as a professional singer and appeared in a number of theatrical productions, including The Choir of Man at London’s Arts Theatre, Sydney Opera House and on the USA Tour; the Last Days of Troy at the Globe Theatre; and Page by Page by Paige at the Royal Albert Hall.

Now, Joshua is the walking understudy for Pumba and Scar in the Disney Musical The Lion King for the UK and Ireland tour.

He wrote on his Instagram: “I made my Lion King Debut as Scar and it was a dream, I genuinely couldn’t have done it without the love and support of one my cast, crew and creatives and my family and friends coming to support.

"This will go down as a very special day and a core memory.”

He remains friends with fellow SMB Performing Arts alumnus Norton James – enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of performing with him at the Sydney Opera House together in 2019 in The Choir of Man.

Performing Arts Lecturer at SMB College Group, Catherine Webb, commented: “Joshua was a fantastic student and was always really committed and hard working.

"He showed a real passion for musical theatre and it was obvious he had what it takes.

"It’s been great following his journey and I’m so proud of him and honestly it is so well deserved as he was always so lovely to work with.”

Performing Arts is taught at SMB College Group’s Melton campus, with specialised facilities, including the college’s very own 340-seat commercial theatre, Melton Theatre, which has been an integral part of the local community for almost half-a-century.

