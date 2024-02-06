The vacant former Melton college annexe on King Street

The former Brooksby College annexe, on King Street, has been unused for several years and was most recently used by a dance school.

Award-winning piemaker Brocklebys had plans to relocate its Asfordby Hill bakery and farm shop there in 2021 but that move fell through.

Previous plans were submitted to convert the property into 22 apartments but that didn’t go ahead either.

But Melton Mowbray Town Estate confirmed today it had sold the building to a Peterborough-based buyer, which is proposing a refurbishment of the property to apartments for rental, plus some new build accommodation.

The sale price has not been revealed but the building was up for sale – with offers invited of more than £400,000 – with chartered surveyors FHP before Christmas.

Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, told the Melton Times this afternoon: “We are delighted to have sold the old college at long last, and we thank Melton people for their patience as the college deteriorated while we searched for a better future for the site.

"We now look forward to seeing it being brought back into positive and more attractive use for the benefit of the town and especially King Street and the local area.

“The proceeds from the sale will, of course, be used by the Town Estate Charity to benefit the townspeople of Melton Mowbray.”