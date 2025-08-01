Councillor Marilyn Gordon, who has been censured by Melton Borough Council for her actions at a meeting

A former Mayor of Melton who was censured by the borough council after being found to have bullied an officer at a meeting has refuted the claims made against her.

Councillor Marilyn Gordon, a representative of Melton Dorian ward, was investigated after an incident at a full council meeting back in April 2024 with a barrister called in to review the issue independently.

Members of the council’s Standards Sub-Committee found in June that she failed to comply with three parts of the councillors’ official code of conduct and last month the full council agreed to sanction her, including a ban on Councillor Gordon on visiting council buildings for 90 days, other than to attend meetings or to conduct personal business.

But Councillor Gordon, who was Mayor for the year 2013-14, is keen to put her side across and she contacted the Melton Times to explain what she said and what she meant by her comments.

“I did not make inappropriate comments about the council officer concerned and I did not bully her,” she said.

Councillor Gordon said, at that 2024 meeting, that she said ‘it’s wonderful’ the way Muslims were integrating into British life but had expressed concerns that ‘a lot of Muslims, who appear friendly, agree with chopping hands off for stealing, they agree with Female Genital Mutilation and the Muslim extremists have tried to put through their own political party, which had already been refused twice.”

The Mayor pointed out that this was not relevant to the discussion at the meeting on the council’s commitments to equality, diversity and inclusion to which Councillor Gordon said that ‘if the equalities goes through, it may help the Muslim extremists to put through their own political party’ (in another area of England).

She told the Melton Times: “During my speech, I twice turned to the council officer concerned to say that ‘this isn’t to do with you’.

"I said these words instinctively, without thinking and were said in a very friendly manner - it was not my intention to upset her.

"All my words, except for the words to the said council officer, were aimed at the Mayor and the committee.

“Subsequently, I did not disrespect the council officer concerned.”

Responding to Councillor Gordon’s comments on her being sanctioned, Melton Borough Council reiterated that the Standards Sub-Committee had unanimously agreed that she flouted the code of conduct, ‘which sets the standards and expectations for all councillors’.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “Having received a number of standards complaints about Councillor Gordon’s conduct at a full council meeting in April 2024, an independent investigation was undertaken by an experienced barrister.

“Having reviewed the findings of the investigation and heard representations from Councillor Gordon, the Standards Sub-Committee found that she failed to treat the officer with respect, failed in her duty not to bully any person and brought her role into disrepute.

"The sub-committee imposed a number of sanctions, including a proposal to issue a Formal Censure at Council, which was considered and supported by all councillors present (bar two abstentions) at their meeting on July 24, 2025.”