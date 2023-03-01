The former Melton Times office

Journalists, advertising staff, receptionists, photographers and admin employees are all welcome to attend the occasion.

It will be held at the British Legion Club, on Thorpe End, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

A buffet is being organised as well one it is known how many people will be attending.

Organiser Nick Rennie, who is in his second spell with the newspaper after starting out there as a trainee reporter, said: “We have already had a lot of interest in the reunion and it will be great to see so many familiar faces from down the years.

"Lots of former editorial and advertising staff going back to the 1980s have already said they will be coming along.”