Former Chief Constable Simon Cole found dead at his home

Former Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole, who was found dead at his home this morning EMN-220330-174637001

Simon Cole (55), only recently retired from his role, worked in the force for more than 30 years and had been the UK’s longest serving Chief Constable.

His body was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, in Leicestershire, and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon.

“Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support them as much as we can.

“We want to respect their privacy and the Coroner’s process and would ask that the public and media do so too.

“We are offering support to our staff and those who worked closely with Simon.

“I know Simon had a great impact on many of the communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland and his death will be a great loss to many of the people he worked with.

“All we can do is pull together and mourn the loss of a greatly respected man.”

Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: “I am shocked and extremely saddened to hear this tragic news. “Simon Cole was the epitome of a great Chief Constable whose commitment to public service has been unswerving.

“We live in a safer place thanks to his leadership.

“I know that the officers and staff, past and present, of Leicestershire Police will feel his death keenly.

“It was always clear to me that he was held in high regard and with genuine affection at all levels and I ask that people remember that in the coming days. “They will be grieving.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.

“I sincerely hope that they are given the time and space to grieve in peace.”

A public book of condolence will be established in the coming days via our website.