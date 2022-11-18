Melton Town FC prepare to open their new 'state-of-the-art' clubhouse

The plush building, with impressive eco-friendly decor, big television screens and large windows looking out on the pitch, will be used by players, officials and supporters on match days, for socialising every evening and it is available to hire as a function room.

Tom Manship, the club’s first team manager, told the Melton Times: “It’s going to be open every evening and we are very excited to be opening it.

"The reaction from the players and the supporters has been very positive and we can’t wait to be able to use it.

Melton Town FC prepare to open their new 'state-of-the-art' clubhouse

"The old clubhouse was more like a shed but this is a proper state-of-the-art building.”

The club will be showing World Cup matches in the new clubhouse at The Signright Park over the next few weeks and they are confident it will generate extra funds.