Foodbank manager is elected new Mayor of Melton

New Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton

The Melton borough has a new Mayor following the election this evening (Thursday) of Councillor Siggy Atherton.

Siggy, who is 66, has represented Melton Sysonby Ward for three years and many will know her from her dedicated service as manager of the town’s Storehouse foodbank.

Her consort for her year in the top civic role will be her husband of 48 years – and fellow Conservative borough councillor – Ian Atherton, who represents Melton Craven Ward.

Siggy told the Melton Times: “It’s a bit of a shock to be in this position – I thought hard about putting myself forward because the responsibility is quite a big one.

"But I am retiring from the Storehouse soon so I can give the role 100 per cent.”

She added: “Melton has a lot to offer, as was proved at the 1940s event last weekend.

"People forget how much we do have to offer here and I would like to promote all of it in my time as Mayor.”

Born in Dusseldorf, in Germany, Siggy met Ian while he was stationed nearby with the army with the Royal Signals.

The couple have two children, eight grandchildren and a grand-daughter-in-law.

"My family were surprised and shocked I had gone for the role as Mayor but I hope they are proud,” she added.

Siggy’s adopted charities are Pepper’ – A Safe Place, which supports the mental health of local people, and Melton Mencap, which helps children and adults with a range of learning disabilities.

Deputy Mayor for the year is Councillor Jim Adcock, a Liberal Democrat elected to serve Melton Sysonby Ward at the 2023 elections.

His wife Kate will be consort for the 12 months.

Councillor Adcock (69) is looking forward to playing a leading role in the council with local government set to be reorganised across the country, meaning that Melton Borough Council will likely be abolished in the next couple of years in favour of a more streamlined set up.

He said: “If I do become Mayor next year I may well be the last ever Mayor of Melton.”

Outgoing Mayor, Councillor Tim Webster, commented: “I’ve had a marvellous year meeting so many wonderful people.

“Collecting a petition at Birch Wood Special School and taking an assembly at my old school at Sherard were great highlights.”