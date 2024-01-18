After a long day at work, college or school, who has the energy to make themselves or family a show stopping meal you might ask yourself. Food and cookery is an expression of your personality, creativity and who you are. Let renowned local chef and higher technician in gastronomy Alf Whyles tell you how to turn the somewhat unloved chore into your newly found passion.

Sometimes I find myself wondering what I should cook, or indeed I ask myself if I really have the energy to make a meal. Then I remember that food is what keeps us going, and more importantly, good food is what drives us to succeed and do our best. After all, doing your best is all that you can do.

One thing I’ve learnt over the past few years is that if you truly immerse yourself in what you are doing and put everything else at the back of your mind then your work will shine through and grant you outstanding results.

Many struggle with the idea of coming home to have to cook, or even think about what to cook, so here are some tips and tricks to bring your creativity to life and turn a chore into pleasure.

Planning - Everything starts as an idea, but when you plan that idea instead of impulsively trying to create that idea things turn out much better. If you plan, perhaps on a weekend, what you are cooking that week, it can massively change the time it takes to cook on a weeknight. Skip the thinking. You know what you’re making, you’ve already got the ingredients that you knew you needed to buy and immerse yourself.

Surroundings - In a stressful and chaotic environment it may be challenging to get your head in the game and focus on what you are doing, put on your favourite music and try to gain pleasure out of cooking.

The food itself - Try healthy but comforting food for midweek meals, something easy and quick but without compromising flavour or health benefits. As the week draws to an end and you have more time to start to experiment, unleash your creativity and whip up a showstopper.

Company - the people you chose to eat with or cook with have a big impact on your confidence levels with what you make. Surround yourself with positive people who guide you, encourage you and tell you they love your food.

I find experimenting so much fun, after all us humans are fantastic at using our initiative and making something out of nothing. Root through your pantry and fridge, find a protein such as meat or fish, a carbohydrate such as potatoes, rice or pasta, add some veg and away you go.

You could even try giving yourself a budget, going to the shops and seeing what you can get for that, take it home and see what you can make. It’s so very rewarding seeing end results after your cooking.

Here in Melton Mowbray we are lucky enough to have weekly markets, supplying fresh fruit, veg, meat, dairy and fish. Make the most of your local produce and incorporate it into your culinary style.

If you are lacking inspiration then cookery books are your best bet.

Remember, recipes are a guideline, you can personalise them, tailor them to you or put your own twist on them.

If you really want to ignite your passion for cookery, get others involved, make an occasion out of meal times, gain knowledge online or through books and build up your repertoire of things you can make. Soon enough everyone will be in envy of your cooking skills.

