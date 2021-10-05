Fly-tipper gets £1,500 court bill after dumping fridge freezer in Melton

A fridge freezer dumped in a care park on Drummond Walk, Melton, which led to the offender being prosecuted in court PHOTO MELTON BOROUGH COUNCIL EMN-210510-111503001

Petricia Matei of Nottingham, who sells the appliances across the East Midlands, had offered to remove and dispose of it for a town resident for a fee of £30.

But locals contacted Melton Borough Council after observing Matei leaving the fridge freezer in the residents’ car park at Drummond Walk.

Officers were able to use the information to trace Matei and issue him with a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice, which he failed to pay so the authority decided to prosecute.

Leicester Magistrates heard the case on September 22, when the defendant admitted fly-tipping the fridge freezer by leaving it and forgetting to make arrangements for it to be collected by a colleague.

After pleading guilty, Matei was fined £800 fine and ordered to pay the council’s costs of £700 plus an £80 victim surcharge.

Councillor Alison Freer, the council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “This successful prosecution sends another clear message that the council will take action against those who are causing problems in our borough, damaging our natural environment, and affecting local communities.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses a fly-tipping offence to contact us as soon as possible, working together with our community is the best way to catch offenders in the local area.”

She added: “Fly-tipping is an offence we take very seriously.

“One of our corporate priorities is to protect and enhance our natural environment and officers are working hard to combat incidents such as this. “Fly-tipping not only impacts on our environment but it also it also affects neighbourhoods and residents.”

Go to https://www.melton.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/environmental-waste/report-fly-tipping to report fly-tipping to the council.

Borough residents wishing to dispose of appliances or other household waste are encouraged by the council to use registered and licensed companies or use the council’s bulky waste collection service.