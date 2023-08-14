Floral tributes left by the side of Melton Spinney Road, near Scalford, after the death of cyclist

Emergency services were deployed to a stretch of the road near to Scalford earlier this month following reports that a man was laying on the side of the road.

Police and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene but the man, who has not been named, passed away.

A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 7.10pm on Thursday August 3 to Melton Mowbray.

"The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances, a doctor and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”