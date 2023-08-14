Floral tributes left by road following death of cyclist
Emergency services were deployed to a stretch of the road near to Scalford earlier this month following reports that a man was laying on the side of the road.
Police and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene but the man, who has not been named, passed away.
A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 7.10pm on Thursday August 3 to Melton Mowbray.
"The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances, a doctor and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “We were called by EMAS just after 7.15pm following a report that a cyclist had fallen from his pushbike – there was nothing to suggest a collision occurred.”