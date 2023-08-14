News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Floral tributes left by road following death of cyclist

Floral tributes have been left at the side of Melton Spinney Road following the death of a cyclist.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
Floral tributes left by the side of Melton Spinney Road, near Scalford, after the death of cyclistFloral tributes left by the side of Melton Spinney Road, near Scalford, after the death of cyclist
Floral tributes left by the side of Melton Spinney Road, near Scalford, after the death of cyclist

Emergency services were deployed to a stretch of the road near to Scalford earlier this month following reports that a man was laying on the side of the road.

Police and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene but the man, who has not been named, passed away.

A spokeswoman for EMAS told the Melton Times: “We received a call at 7.10pm on Thursday August 3 to Melton Mowbray.

"The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances, a doctor and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “We were called by EMAS just after 7.15pm following a report that a cyclist had fallen from his pushbike – there was nothing to suggest a collision occurred.”