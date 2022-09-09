Floral tributes invited as Melton pays tribute to The Queen

Her Majesty The Queen has died aged 96

The Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and the leader, Councillor Joe Orson, are this morning due to lay a floral tribute on the grassed area near the flag poles at the Parkside site off Burton Street.

Residents are invited to leave their own flowers there in the coming days.

Her Majesty passed away aged 96 yesterday afternoon at her Scotland residence, Balmoral.

The crown passes to her son – King Charles III – who is returning to London today after spending time the Royal Family.

The Mayor, Councillor Hewson, said: “It is with great sorrow that I must address the recent and sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has dedicated her life to the service of our country and the rest of the Commonwealth.

"Throughout her reign Her Majesty had provided our country with a strong and stable presence through some significant and challenging times, adapting to the ever-changing world around us.

"Her loss will be felt around the world and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and those closest to her.”

Councillor Orson commented: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As our longest serving monarch, she dedicated her life to the service of her country and was patron of over 600 organisations.

"This is a loss that will be felt deeply, not only in the United Kingdom but throughout the Commonwealth and the world.

"As a mark of respect, during the period of mourning, the flags at Parkside Council Offices will be flown at half-mast.”

The Book of Condolence is available between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A virtual book of Condolence will also be opened online shortly.

The Proclamation of the new King is due to be read outside St James Palace over the coming days.