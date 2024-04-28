The damp scene in Sherrard Street, Melton Mowbray, where the finish to this year's Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic was due to take place before organisers decided to abandon it.

Heavy overnight rain prompted organisers to put the scheduled 11am start in Oakham back to 12.30pm while they drew up a new route away from flooded areas.

But around noon a decision was taken to cancel the event for the safety of riders.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who was at the start, said: “Very sadly the CiCLE Classic race has had to be abandoned for safety reasons.

“It’s the first time in 18 years that the race has had to be called off, and I know just how devastated Colin (Clews) and the wonderful team will all be, as well as all those who’ve travelled from around the world to take part.

"Thank you to all the stewards and everyone who has worked so hard in the months leading up to today and braved the rain for hours.”

Barriers and signage had been set up along Sherrard Street in Melton Mowbray ready for the traditional sprint finish to the event.

But it was dismantled at lunch time after news was confirmed the race would not be taking place.

The cancelation was a blow to the local economy with many businesses opening in anticipation of large crowds once again being in the town centre for the event.