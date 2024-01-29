A flooded street in Rearsby, one of the many areas in Melton affected by flooding during Storm Henk

Around 650 homes were flooded across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland last month, including 66 in the Melton area, nine in Rutland and 279 in Charnwood district, with many of these in villages close to the River Wreake.

Government funding is now available for householders and businesses affected, which includes up to £500 for flooded homes, reduced Council Tax and business rates and business recovery grants.

The Leicestershire area was one of the worst hit by flooding, swept in by Storm Henk, with 70 roads closed and over 100 incidents attended by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tom Purnell, deputy chair of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Local Resilience Forum, said: “Our area has faced the full force of Storm Henk and I’m pleased that communities are on the road to recovery.

“Flooding is devastating and we’ve not seen this level of impact for many years, with communities cut off and businesses forced to stop trading.

“This extra money is a welcome helping hand and I’d encourage homeowners and businesses affected to find out more and get their applications in.”

Since New Year, councils, emergency services, charities and other organisations worked round-the-clock to evacuate residents, find them temporary accommodation, set up rest centres, clear standing water, close flooded roads and much more, safeguarding lives and supporting residents to stay safe.

A £500 grant is available for households where the living accommodation has been flooded or the home has been left uninhabitable, such as when utilities have been cut off

Eligible households may also qualify for the Council Tax Discount scheme, entitling them to a 100 per cent discount for a minimum of three months

The Business Rates Relief Scheme allows for 100 per cent relief on business rates for a minimum of three months.

To qualify for this, flood water must have entered the property, or the flooding seriously impacted upon the business’s ability to trade from the property during Storm Henk

A grant payment of £2,500 is also provided for businesses severely affected by Storm Henk.