A flag will be raised in Melton on Monday morning to celebrate the national Armed Forces Day.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, pictured at the Armed Forces Day ceremony last yearMayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, pictured at the Armed Forces Day ceremony last year
The event will take place outside the Melton Borough Council offices, on Parkside, starting at 10.50am, with members of the public welcome to attend.

Military organisations including the Melton branch of the Royal British Legion and local representatives of the armed forces, including the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment, will be there with WO1 (RSM) Matthew Eade taking the lead in the parade.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, will host the ceremony, which will follow a short service and blessing of the flag by the Rev Ruth Simpson.

The flag will then be raised at 11am by Sgt Whyte MBE, to honour the British armed forces, past, present, and future.

Residents are invited to attend to show their support for the men and women who make up the forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

